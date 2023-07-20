Popular
The Difference In Local And Foreigner Tips In America, Visualized
The great divide that polarizes either side of the Atlantic.
If there's one thing that starkly divides people on either side of the Atlantic, it's tipping culture. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to this scene, but recent news suggests that it's gotten out of control.

There are some basic ideas of what tipping generosity amounts to around the world, and we also know which cities and states have the worst of the lot. Using data from Preply and PlayUSA, u/AlexTheDataExplorer charted out the differences in tipping when it came to American locals and foreigners visiting the states.

Foreigners nearly matched Americans when it came to tipping restaurant servers, cab drivers and food truck vendors, but tipped way less than Americans when it came to their stylists. On the other end, foreigners tipped more than double to their porters, (makes sense, a lot of in-and-out of hotels) and also nearly twice as much in coffee shops.


Click to enlarge image

tipping usa locals vs foreigners chart


Via AlexTheDataExplorer.

