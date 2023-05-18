Things People Would Sacrifice To Not Have Hayfever, According To A Survey

For some people, seasonal allergies are little more than the odd sneeze or itchy nose. For others, hayfever is hell on earth. Whether it's streaming eyes, burning throats or constant coughing, severe sufferers would probably give almost anything to be relieved of their symptoms.

To find out just what people would sacrifice in exchange for not having to experience hayfever, Forbes Health and OnePoll conducted a survey of 1,000 US adults with seasonal allergies.

The thing people were most willing to give up overall was alcohol, with 35 percent of respondents saying they'd go without booze to be spared their allergy symptoms. Almost 30 percent would sacrifice sex to not have hayfever, and 27 percent would go without sleep — though in the 78-plus age bracket, this figure jumps up to 50 percent.

Via Forbes Health.

[Image credit: Simon Kadula]