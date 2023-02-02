The World's Most Polluted Capital Cities, Ranked By The Amount Of Indirect Cigarette Smoke You're Inhaling

The folks at HouseFresh looked at air pollution data from cities around the world to see which capitals were the most polluted, and how much that pollution was worth in passive cigarette smoke. It's not the best 1:1 comparison to make, but it is an alarming way to look at serious and growing problem.

In recent times, air pollution has made chess players make more mistakes, being exposed to it for a long time has been linked with depression, people say it burns their eyes and there's a theory that smog inspired impressionism.

Here's what HouseFresh's assessment of capital cities around the world found.

Key Takeaways

The pollution levels in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Baghdad, Iraq, are high enough to estimate that residents inhale the equivalent of 1,000 cigarettes each year.

Among American cities, Los Angeles has some of lowest quality air and it's estimated an individual smokes the equivalent of 193 cigarettes indirectly per year, followed by San Diego (163), Houston (162), Louisville (160) and Atlanta (158).

Click to enlarge map

Via HouseFresh.