The World's Most-Loved Buildings, According To Tweets

We've previously covered people's most-hated buildings and the buildings tourists find most beautiful — now we're back with the buildings people on Twitter love the most. Who knew architecture could be so divisive?

Buildworld compiled a list of the 6,000 most famous buildings around the world, and identified tweets expressing opinions on their designs. These tweets were then analyzed using an AI tool that detects sentiment, and the buildings were ranked according to the percentage of positive tweets they received.

It's worth noting that Buildworld only analyzed tweets written in English.

Key Findings

The most-loved building in the world is Japan's Osaka Castle, with 97.5 percent of Tweets about the building praising its design.

America's most-loved work of architecture is Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Fallingwater. More than 65 percent of tweets about the house, now a World Heritage Site, were positive.

Across the pond, the Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire is the UK building Twitter users love the most — positive tweets made up 89.3 percent of posts about the work of gothic architecture.

Click through the infographic below to see how the top 10 buildings scored.

Via Buildworld.