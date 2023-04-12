Popular
the price of a property

The World's Least Affordable Housing Markets, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The World's Least Affordable Housing Markets, Ranked
Of the ten cities where it's hardest to afford a home, four are located in the US.
A recent survey by Demographia on international housing affordability has revealed 2023's least affordable cities to buy a home in. Ninety-four major markets across eight nations were ranked by house price to annual income ratio, and the top ten cities where it's hardest to afford a home are listed in the chart below.

Four of the ten least affordable housing markets are located in the US, while three are found in Australia and New Zealand. Hong Kong, China, is the most expensive city to buy a home in overall.


Infographic: Where It’s Hardest to Afford a Home | Statista



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Tierra Mallorca]

