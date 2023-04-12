The World's Least Affordable Housing Markets, Ranked

A recent survey by Demographia on international housing affordability has revealed 2023's least affordable cities to buy a home in. Ninety-four major markets across eight nations were ranked by house price to annual income ratio, and the top ten cities where it's hardest to afford a home are listed in the chart below.

Four of the ten least affordable housing markets are located in the US, while three are found in Australia and New Zealand. Hong Kong, China, is the most expensive city to buy a home in overall.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Tierra Mallorca]