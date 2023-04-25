Popular
The World's Friendliest (And Unfriendliest) Cities, Ranked

The World's Friendliest (And Unfriendliest) Cities, Ranked
Some cities around the world are more welcoming to non-natives than others.
If you're going on holiday, you probably don't want to visit a city you'll feel unwelcome in — but how will you know where to go, and where to avoid? Luckily, recent research by Preply has answered that very question.

To find out where in the world is most and least welcoming to non-natives, Preply developed a Community Spirit Index with which to analyze cities across the globe. Fifthy-three of the world's cities were compared — according to visitor return rate, friendly staff, community respect, acceptance of diversity, happiness and ease of communicating — and ranked in the lists below.


Key Findings:

  • The top two friendliest cities in the world are Toronto, Canada, and Sydney, Australia, with high visitor return rates and diversity acceptance.

  • The third friendliest overall is Edinburgh in Scotland, followed by Manchester in the UK, New York, NY, and Montreal in Canada.

  • According to the study, Accra in Ghana is the least welcoming destination for non-natives, with a visitor return rate of just nine percent.


Click images to enlarge

friendliest cities world

unfriendliest cities world



Via Preply.

[Image credit: Dan Freeman]

