The World's 25 Most-Visited Websites, Ranked

When it comes to internet traffic, just a handful of websites get the lion's share of global visits. Each year's list features the usual suspects, like YouTube and Google, but the emergence of generative AI tools like ChatGPT has given certain sites a major boost.

Using data from Similar Web, Visual Capitalist ranked the top 25 most-visited websites in the world, based on their most recent traffic figures.

OpenAI, the website that hosts ChatGPT, made its way onto the list thanks to the wildly popular chat bot — it now sees a whopping 1.8 billion monthly visits. Another website that's seen an increase in clicks thanks to ChatGPT is Microsoft, whose Bing search engine recently implemented the large language model to help users with their queries.

Via Visual Capitalist.