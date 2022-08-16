Popular
Visualizing The Value Of Each US State's Imports Of Goods

Adwait avatar
Adwait · · 880 reads
Visualizing The Value Of Each US State's Imports Of Goods
Bigger states are invariably importing way more than the smaller ones, and America's top 10 states, by value, spend over $1.8 trillion bringing stuff in.

Avery Koop scanned US Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis data to see which US states were the leading importers of goods in the country.



Key Takeaways

  • California is the biggest importer of goods among American states. The Golden State imports over $470 billion worth of things.

  • In terms of value, the top 10 states in the US spend over $1.8 trillion on importing goods.

  • As of April 2022, the US spends over $100 billion each on importing goods from three different countries: $179.3 billion in China, $145.1 billion in Mexico and $141.7 billion in Canada.



Via Visual Capitalist.

