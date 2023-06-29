Popular
the tooth hurts

US States And Cities Where People Are Most Likely To Have Discolored Teeth, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Don't hate us, New Hampshire — we didn't conduct the study.
As a Brit who's used to hearing jokes about how terrible people's teeth are in the UK, I'm not ashamed to say that I took great pleasure in writing this. Dental care company Imagix Dental developed an index that ranks America's 50 states and major cities on whose residents are most likely to have discolored teeth — based on their consumption of notorious tooth-stainers like tea, coffee, wine and cigarettes — and presented their findings in the map below.


Top 10 States Where Discolored Teeth Are Most Likely:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Vermont
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Hawaii
  5. Alaska
  6. Maine
  7. Montana
  8. Oregon
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Connecticut

Top 6 US Cities:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada (Coffee, tea, cigarettes)
  2. New Orleans, Louisiana (Coffee, wine, cigarettes)
  3. Orlando, Florida (Coffee, wine, tea)
  4. Portland, Oregon (Coffee, tea, wine)
  5. San Diego, California (Coffee, tea, wine)
  6. San Francisco, California (Coffee, tea, wine)

Where in the U.S. Are People Most Likely to Have Discolored Teeth? - ImagixDental.com - Infographic



Via Imagix Dental.

Comments

