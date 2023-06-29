US States And Cities Where People Are Most Likely To Have Discolored Teeth, Mapped

As a Brit who's used to hearing jokes about how terrible people's teeth are in the UK, I'm not ashamed to say that I took great pleasure in writing this. Dental care company Imagix Dental developed an index that ranks America's 50 states and major cities on whose residents are most likely to have discolored teeth — based on their consumption of notorious tooth-stainers like tea, coffee, wine and cigarettes — and presented their findings in the map below.

Top 10 States Where Discolored Teeth Are Most Likely:

New Hampshire Vermont Rhode Island Hawaii Alaska Maine Montana Oregon Massachusetts Connecticut

Top 6 US Cities:

Las Vegas, Nevada (Coffee, tea, cigarettes) New Orleans, Louisiana (Coffee, wine, cigarettes) Orlando, Florida (Coffee, wine, tea) Portland, Oregon (Coffee, tea, wine) San Diego, California (Coffee, tea, wine) San Francisco, California (Coffee, tea, wine)





Via Imagix Dental.