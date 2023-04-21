Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

picture this

The US' $31.4 Trillion Debt, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The US' $31.4 Trillion Debt, Visualized
This is how much the US government owes to creditors, broken down into dollar bills.
·
·
·

The US national debt, which is the amount of money the government owes to creditors, currently stands at $31.4 trillion — that's a whopping 230 million times more than the median mortgage in America.

It's tricky to comprehend such a colossal sum of money, but the below graphic by Julie Peasley shows the US' debt broken down into single dollar bills. If you placed $31.4 trillion-worth of one-dollar bills on top of each other, the stack would be nearly as tall as eight of Chicago’s 110-story Willis Tower. That's a lot of cash.


Click image to enlarge

us debt national government trillions



Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories