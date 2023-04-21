The US' $31.4 Trillion Debt, Visualized

The US national debt, which is the amount of money the government owes to creditors, currently stands at $31.4 trillion — that's a whopping 230 million times more than the median mortgage in America.

It's tricky to comprehend such a colossal sum of money, but the below graphic by Julie Peasley shows the US' debt broken down into single dollar bills. If you placed $31.4 trillion-worth of one-dollar bills on top of each other, the stack would be nearly as tall as eight of Chicago’s 110-story Willis Tower. That's a lot of cash.

Via Visual Capitalist.