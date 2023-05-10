The Split Of High- And Low-Cost Housing Around The World, Mapped

It's a lot more expensive for Americans to buy homes today than it was even just a few years ago — but the US is not alone. Between 2010 and 2022, as many as 45 of the world's countries saw an increase in house prices.

To understand what the affordable housing crisis looks like around the world — specifically, the balance of low-and high-cost homes in capital cities across the globe — MoverDB used local real estate sites in each capital city to find out how many low- and high-cost homes they had. They defined low-cost houses as those costing less than half the median home price value in their cities, and high-cost houses as those costing more than double the local median price.

Key Findings:

Budapest in Hungary has the highest share of high-cost housing of any global capital, with 63.72 percent of all homes costing more than twice the median price of homes in the city.

At 50.13 percent, Brazil's capital, Brasilia, has the highest percentage of houses costing less than half the local average.

The capital with the lowest percentage of low-cost housing overall is Nicosia, Cyprus, with just 0.35 percent.

When it comes to Europe, London has the fifth-highest concentration of high-cost housing (27.93 percent).

