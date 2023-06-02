The Richest Self-Made Women In The US And Worldwide, Ranked

Using Forbes' billionaires list, Statista charted the wealthiest self-made women in the US and around the world, as of June 2, 2023.

Diane Hendricks, chairwoman of building supplies company ABC Supply, is the richest self-made woman in America, and the second-richest in the world overall with a net worth of $14.3 billion.

America's second-wealthiest woman, Judy Love of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, is worth $10.2 billion and also sits in third place on the worldwide list.

The self-made woman with the highest net worth in the world, however, is Rafaela Aponte-Diamant with $28.1 billion. The billionaire owns a 50 percent share in the world's largest shipping line, MSC, which was founded by her husband, billionaire Gianluigi Aponte.

Via Statista.