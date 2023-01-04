Popular
The Price Of Pizza Hut And Domino’s Around The World And In Every US State, Mapped

Nebraska residents are paying the least for a large cheese pizza in the US, Finland has the most expensive pizza on the menu, a list of unique pizzas from around the world and more tidbits from the world of fast food pizza.
New York may be the nation's pizza capital, or is it actually Jersey? Who knows.

We can all agree that pizza is great. Cold or hot, leftover or fresh, artisanal or dollar-slice, there's a time and place for each and every slice.

NetCredit looked at two popular pizza chains, Pizza Hut and Domino's, and compared their prices among US states and between different countries around the world. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways

  • The price of a Pizza Hut's large cheese pizza was costliest in Finland ($31.65) and its cheapest variant was in India ($3.50), where it cost nearly one-tenth the price.

  • Domino's most expensive large cheese pizza is made in its Singapore kitchens ($22.57) and its cheapest version is available to customers in Ghana for $4.03.

  • In the US, large cheese pizza (from Pizza Hut and Domino's) are costliest in Hawaii, Washington, Alaska and California and are cheapest in Nebraska, Montana, Idaho and Kentucky.


Click to enlarge images

pizza hut prices us states


dominos pizza prices us states


pizza hut prices around the world


dominos price around the world


most expensive dominos pizza hut pizzas


most unique pizzas dominos pizza hut




Via NetCredit.


