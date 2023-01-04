The Price Of Pizza Hut And Domino’s Around The World And In Every US State, Mapped

New York may be the nation's pizza capital, or is it actually Jersey? Who knows.

We can all agree that pizza is great. Cold or hot, leftover or fresh, artisanal or dollar-slice, there's a time and place for each and every slice.

NetCredit looked at two popular pizza chains, Pizza Hut and Domino's, and compared their prices among US states and between different countries around the world. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways

The price of a Pizza Hut's large cheese pizza was costliest in Finland ($31.65) and its cheapest variant was in India ($3.50), where it cost nearly one-tenth the price.

Domino's most expensive large cheese pizza is made in its Singapore kitchens ($22.57) and its cheapest version is available to customers in Ghana for $4.03.

In the US, large cheese pizza (from Pizza Hut and Domino's) are costliest in Hawaii, Washington, Alaska and California and are cheapest in Nebraska, Montana, Idaho and Kentucky.

Click to enlarge images







Via NetCredit.