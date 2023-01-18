Popular
The Oldest Living Humans In The World, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Oldest Living Humans In The World, Ranked
Before passing away on January 17, 2023, 118-year-old Lucile Randon was the world's oldest person.
Until her death yesterday at the age of 118, French nun Lucile Randon was the oldest known person on the planet. Now, that title has been passed on to María Branyas Morera, a 115-year-old living in Catalonia, Spain.


Infographic: The Oldest People in the World | Statista


As of January 18, 2023, Branyas Morera is exactly 115 years and 321 days old — and is followed closely behind by Japanese supercentenarian Fusa Tatsumi, who is aged 115 years and 269 days.

Interestingly, the eight oldest living humans in the world right now are all women.


Via Statista.

[Image credit: Eduardo Barrios]

