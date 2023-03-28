The Oldest And Youngest World Leaders, Visualized

Joe Biden, born in November 1942, is the oldest American president, and was also the first one to turn 80 years old while holding the position. Between the three Republican candidates (declared as of 3/28), the nominee could be as young as 39 or as old as 78 in 2024.

Pew Research analyzed the ages of world leaders from around the world to see how American leaders compared to global trends. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

The median age of global political leaders is 62, and roughly one in three leaders are in their 60s as of 2023. Five percent of world leaders, including Biden, are in their 80s.

There are currently 13 world leaders who are women and their median age is 57. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is the youngest at 37-years-old while Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been PM since 2009, is the oldest at 75-years-old.

Official records show that the youngest head of government, in 2023, is Gabriel Boric (president of Chile), who is 37-years-old. It's worth noting that Ibrahim Traoré (Burkinabé military office/interim leader) is younger than Boric, and unofficial records show him as either 34 or 35-years-old.

Cameroon's President Paul Biya is the oldest leader in the world, at the age of 90 (and currently only one in his nineties), and he has been in power since November 6, 1982.

A freedom index rating shows that nations that are deemed "free" have a younger median age among their world leaders (58) and the median age of individuals leading nations that are deemed "not free" are 11 years older.

There are only a handful of nations whose leaders median ages are younger than the median age of their populations. They include: Andorra, Montenegro, Italy and Finland.

