The Mode Of Transportation That Emits The Most Carbon Dioxide, Visualized

Is it better for the environment to drive an electric car or take the train? The answer might surprise you.

Turns out taking a passenger train might be one the most eco-friendly ways to get around, especially when taking the Eurostar's international rail service connecting the United Kingdom with France et al.

Visual Capitalist's Govind Bhutada, Harrison Schell and Rosey Eason crunched the numbers evaluating the carbon footprint of transportation per passenger-kilometer for several different modes of transportation according to the "UK Government's methodology paper for greenhouse gas reporting" and put together an illuminating chart.

Visualizing The Effects Of Different Means Of Transportation On Carbon Emissions

(Credit: Visual Capitalist)

Some takeaways from Visual Capitalist's infographic are that train travel had the lowest CO2 footprint, with EuroStar's international service only emitting 6g of carbon dioxide (CO2) commensurate to traveling one kilometer.

They also found that the CO2 footprint of an electric vehicle was almost four times lower than that of an internal combustion vehicle.

Flying domestically was found to be the worst option for an individual's carbon footprint, with a whopping 255g per passenger-kilometer.

The VC data visualization team also found that taking the train instead of a short flight could reduce your emissions by 84 percent.

Here the data broken down in graph form: