The Main Reasons Americans Start Their Own Businesses, By State

When it comes to the number of startups, the US is the leading country in the world, with almost 80,000 — but what drives someone to start their own business?

Using data from the US Census Bureau's 2020 survey, OnDeck analyzed the reasons that local business owners considered "very important" in terms of launching a venture, and visualized the most disproportionately popular reason in each US state in the graphics below.

Key Findings:

New York and Delaware are the only states in the study where residents listed "couldn’t find a job" as the key reason for running their own business.

The five states most likely to launch a new business due to the flexible hours it offers are Utah, Hawaii, Florida, Delaware and Arizona.

Business owners on the East coast tend to be motivated by family-related factors, such as a carrying on a family business or having a role model in the family.

West coast entrepreneurs, on the other hand, are more likely to start a business for the family-work life balance and freedom to work the hours they choose.

Click images to enlarge

Check out more data on startups here:

Via OnDeck.