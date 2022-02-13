The Impact Of The Super Bowl On Deadly Crashes In America, Visualized

Have you ever wondered how dangerous it is to drive on Super Bowl Sunday?

Data visualization artist Erin Davis, working with Ellis Law and 1Point21 Interactive, crunched the numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 2000 to 2019 and discovered a dramatic increase between crashes on Super Bowl Sunday compared to other Sundays.

The worst time to be on the road

According to Davis's findings, the postgame period, specifically the two hours immediately after the game was over, was the most dangerous time on Super Bowl Sunday.

What's the most dangerous time for alcohol-related deadly crashes?

Davis also found that fatal crashes involving alcohol had big spikes in the time period immediately after the game.

Who is most at risk?

Nearly every demographic experienced spikes in traffic deaths after the big game (with the exception of Native Americans.) Men and women both had similar sized increases in risk.

Perhaps most interestingly, states with a winning Super Bowl team had much less incidences of fatal crashes than states with teams that lost.

States with a losing Super Bowl team see a 26% increase in fatal crashes during the postgame, but states with a winning team see a 69% decrease. This means that – on average – having a local team represented in the Super Bowl is actually protective – especially if they win.

