The Hardest And Easiest IKEA Items To Assemble, Visualized

1k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Gotta love IKEA: you can have nice furniture for cheap, but you have to put it together yourself. Here are charts that show the simplest and most challenging IKEA pieces to build, and a tool to gauge the difficulty of any IKEA item.

It's always an exciting experience to go to IKEA: you get to wander around a vast array of beautifully assembled rooms showcasing furniture that could be yours for a pretty decent price. Then you find a handy, relatively compact box that contains the furniture you want, and you bring it home... and then you realize you have to actually build it. And you have to build it correctly, or else.

HouseholdQuotes put together data visualizations that show the IKEA furniture that's hardest to put together in each category of furniture, even with their seemingly simple instructional diagrams, and the easiest. They also created a tool to look up the difficulty rating of any piece of IKEA furniture that you have to put together yourself.


The Hardest Builds In Each Furniture Category


The Easiest Builds In Each Furniture Category


The Hardest Living Room Furniture To Build


The Easiest Living Room Furniture To Build


Search For Furniture Difficulty Ratings



Read more at HouseholdQuotes.co.uk.

