The Growth Of Marijuana Use In The US, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Nearly half of US adults surveyed say they've tried weed.
Happy 4/20! Recreational weed is currently legal in 21 US states and the District of Columbia, and smoking the stuff has become increasingly mainstream in recent years.

Using data from a poll by Gallup, Statista charted the share of US adults that have reported trying marijuana since the late '60s. Almost half of Americans surveyed now say they've tried weed, compared to just 4 percent back in 1969.


Infographic: Marijuana's Growth into the U.S. Mainstream | Statista



Check out more weed-related data here:



Via Statista.

