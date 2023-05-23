The Types Of Species Most At Risk Of Extinction, Ranked

From the decimation of rainforests to plastic pollution, the environment is suffering, and it's pretty much all our fault. As many as 42,108 plant and animal species are currently facing extinction, according to the IUCN, but which of these groups are at highest risk of disappearing?

Using the IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species, Statista ranked the groups of organisms with the highest share of species at risk of of extinction. Taking first place are plants, with 40 percent of the assessed species from this group facing threats to their existence. In second are amphibians with 35 percent, followed by corals with 30 percent.

Via Statista.

[Image: Dušan veverkolog]