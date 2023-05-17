Popular
crunching the numbers

The Fastest-Growing And Declining Industries In America, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Fastest-Growing And Declining Industries In America, Visualized
If you're worried about job security, you might want to find out which industries are the safest bet over the next decade.
A new report by the US Career Institute, analyzing Bureau of Labor Statistics data, has revealed which industries are growing and declining most quickly in America.

According to the research, industries in the leisure/hospitality and the healthcare/social assistance sector are expected to grow the most between 2021 and 2031. Specifically, promoters of events and agents and managers for talent is the fastest-growing industry in the US overall — it's projected to see a 39.2 percent increase in employment.

The most rapidly declining industry, on the other hand, is tobacco manufacturing — where employment is anticipated to fall by as much as 53.3 percent between 2021 and 2031. Jobs involving the manufacturing of leather, electric lighting and textiles are also looking similarly insecure.


Click image to enlarge

fastest growing declining industries america



Via US Career Institute.


