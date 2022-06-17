Popular
THEY MIGHT SOUND PRECOCIOUS

The Disney Characters With The Biggest Vocabularies, Visualized

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 475 reads
Disney movies can do more than entertain: they can introduce kids to new vocabulary, too. Here are the Disney characters with the biggest vocabularies.

From learning Italian from two dogs on a romantic date in "Lady and the Tramp" to learning what a prospector is from "Toy Story," Disney movies have a lot to teach us in terms of, well, terms.

TheToyZone analyzed the vocabulary of 183 characters from Disney movies and measured how many unique words they used per 500 words of dialogue. Here's what they found.

Below are some quick facts, then four charts showing the Disney characters with the biggest vocabularies, Disney heroes' vocabularies versus villains' vocabularies, Disney princesses' vocabularies and the Disney movies with the biggest overall vocabularies. (Click the images for an expanded view.)


Quick facts:
  • The Disney character with the biggest vocabulary is Buzz Lighyear from "Toy Story," who uses 281 unique words per 500 words of dialogue.
  • The Disney villain with the biggest vocabulary, though, is Charles F. Muntz from "Up," at 270 unique words per 500.
  • The Disney princess with the biggest vocabulary is Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin," with 229 unique words per 500.
  • The movie with the biggest vocabulary overall is "Zootopia," with 3,181 total unique words.

Disney Characters' Vocabularies


Disney Heroes' Vocabulary Versus Disney Villains'


Disney Princesses' Vocabularies


The Disney Movies With The Biggest Overall Vocabularies



Read more at TheToyZone.

Comments

