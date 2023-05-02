The Countries With The Richest People, Ranked

Super-wealthy people are everywhere, but where in the world do the richest of the rich reside? Using Forbes's real-time billionaires list, Madison Trust ranked countries across the globe by the net worth of their richest person.

The wealthiest person on the list, and therefore in the world, is France's Bernard Arnault. As of March 2023, the LVMH CEO and his family have a net worth of $214.4 billion, thanks to their sprawling beauty empire.

Ranking second is the US, where Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is the richest person with $186.1 billion. In third is Mexico, where business magnate Carlos Slim Helu and his family are worth $92.7 billion.

Via Madison Trust.