The Countries And Cities With The Most Drinking Fountains, Ranked

If you've spent any time on Twitter lately, you'll have noticed some lively debate based on US travellers' claims that there's not enough drinking water in Europe. In videos posted to TikTok, Americans visiting the continent say Europeans "don't believe in water" and don't understand the feeling of coming home and drinking a cold glass of it.

As a Brit, I can confirm that people in Europe do drink water, and that in London and many other cities it's standard to be served water before and throughout a restaurant meal. But if that's not enough to convince you, let's look at some data that will hopefully put this discourse to rest.

To find out where in the world has the most and least public drinking fountains, QS Supplies collected data on more than 276,000 water fountains worldwide, and ranked cities and countries based on the number of public drinking fountains available for every 100,000 people.

Key Findings:

When it comes to the top ten global cities with the highest number of public water fountains, European spots dominate the list. Take that, America!

The country with the most drinking fountains in the world is Montenegro , where there's 472.4 for every 100,000 people.

At 221.9, Zürich in Switzerland has more water fountains per 100,000 people than any other city worldwide.

In the US, there's an average of 5.01 drinking fountains for every 100,000 people. The city with the most water fountains in the country is Washington DC, with 24.83 per 100,000.

Via QS Supplies.