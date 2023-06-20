Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

bloody expensive

The Cost Of Having A Period In The US And Around The World, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Cost Of Having A Period In The US And Around The World, Mapped
Worldwide, the lowest cost for a month's supply of period products is $1.09 — while the highest is $34.05.
·
·
·

From tampons to pain relief, people who menstruate can find themselves spending a fair bit of money on their periods each month — but depending on where you live, the costs could range from extortionate to simply unaffordable.

To find out how much having a period costs in America and worldwide, PlushCare looked at the combined local cost (converted to USD) of one month's supply of tampons, sanitary pads and ibuprofen medication in each US state and 107 countries. These costs were then compared with the average local person's monthly income to find out where periods are most and least affordable.


Key Findings:

  • Across the globe, a one-month supply of period products ranges from a very cheap $1.09 in El Salvador to a mind-boggling $34.05 in Algeria.

  • The most expensive US state to have a period in is New York, where one month's worth of products costs $15.56. New Yorkers who menstruate will also spend $7,282.08 on period supplies over their lifetimes — that's more than any other state's residents.

  • The UK and US are two of the most affordable countries overall, with period products costing just 0.12 percent and 0.20 percent of the average local person’s monthly income, respectively.

  • Algeria (14.80 percent), Zambia (10.93 percent) and Nigeria (10.93 percent), on the other hand, are among the least affordable countries in the world.


Click images to enlarge

period cost world countries

period cost us states america

period cost world




Via PlushCare.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories