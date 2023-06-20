The Cost Of Having A Period In The US And Around The World, Mapped

From tampons to pain relief, people who menstruate can find themselves spending a fair bit of money on their periods each month — but depending on where you live, the costs could range from extortionate to simply unaffordable.

To find out how much having a period costs in America and worldwide, PlushCare looked at the combined local cost (converted to USD) of one month's supply of tampons, sanitary pads and ibuprofen medication in each US state and 107 countries. These costs were then compared with the average local person's monthly income to find out where periods are most and least affordable.

Key Findings:

Across the globe, a one-month supply of period products ranges from a very cheap $1.09 in El Salvador to a mind-boggling $34.05 in Algeria .

The most expensive US state to have a period in is New York , where one month's worth of products costs $15.56 . New Yorkers who menstruate will also spend $7,282.08 on period supplies over their lifetimes — that's more than any other state's residents.

The UK and US are two of the most affordable countries overall, with period products costing just 0.12 percent and 0.20 percent of the average local person’s monthly income, respectively.

Algeria (14.80 percent), Zambia (10.93 percent) and Nigeria (10.93 percent), on the other hand, are among the least affordable countries in the world.

Via PlushCare.