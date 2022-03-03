The Cities, States And Countries That Are The Best At Wordle, Visualized

Wordle, the online word game (originally created by Josh Wardle, now owned by the New York Times) that gives you six tries to guess the five-letter word of the day, has taken over the world. How do we know? Website Word.tips has the tweets to prove it.

Word.tips searched tweets with scores and the hashtag #wordle, and used Twitter API to analyze data from Twitter users around the world. They parsed the data to create these charts and maps that show the average number of guesses to get the correct answer for the day's Wordle by country, global city, US state and US city.

Based on the Twitter data, the worldwide average number of guesses to win Wordle is 3.919. Here are the more localized breakdowns.

The Best Country At Wordle

The Best Global City At Wordle

The Best US States At Wordle

The Best US City At Wordle

To read more about the methodology behind the data, head to Word.tips.