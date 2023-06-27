America's Safe Haven Abortion States Since The Roe V Wade Overruling, Mapped

A year ago, on June 24, the US supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that enshrined reproductive rights for women in the consitution back in 1973. In doing so, the court ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion in America.

To illustrate the ruling's impact on abortion access in the US in the year since it was made, Statista has mapped how average monthly abortion numbers have grown or decreased around the country between June 2022 and March 2023, compared to last April.

While the number of abortions across the US each month declined by 2,849 overall, Florida and Illinois have emerged as safe havens, with both states seeing the monthly number of abortions increase by 1,000 or more since last June.

In states with strict abortion bans, the number of procedures have, unsurprisingly, dropped drastically. In Georgia and Tennessee, the number of abortions has fallen by more than 1,000 a month — while in Texas, as many as 2,593 fewer procedures are taking place.

