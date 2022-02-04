WHERE DO WE COME FROM?
The Birthplace Of Americans By State From 1850 To 2020, Visualized
Submitted by James Crugnale
The demographic makeup of the United States has changed dramatically over the past 170 years.
According to United States Census data, fewer people are living in the state they were born in than ever before.
The law offices of James A. Welcome and 1Point21 Interactive collaborated on a data visualization that demonstrated how the origin of residents has changed over time.
Data visualization artist Erin Davis crunched the numbers from the US Censuses (1850-1990) and American Community Surveys (2000-2020) and mapped out the birthplaces of Americans across the 50 states.
Where Americans Come From, By State
(Erin Davis/law offices of James A. Welcome and 1Point21 Interactive)
Where Americans Come From, Overall
(Erin Davis/law offices of James A. Welcome and 1Point21 Interactive)
Where Foreign-Born Americans Come From, Overall
(Erin Davis/law offices of James A. Welcome and 1Point21 Interactive)
