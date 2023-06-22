RARE AIR
The Best And Worst US States Based On Air Quality, Mapped
Using data from the US Environmental Protection Agency, HouseFresh mapped out the air quality in American states based on factors like different particulate matter, ozone and other gases, and the air quality index (AQI). Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Overall, Arizona had the worst average air quality with an AQI of 48.8, most of it could be attributed to Phoenix, where the median AQI was 122 last year.
-
Alaska's AQI of 17.3 made it the best in the country, whereas Chatham, Virginia, was determined to be the city with the best air quality.
-
Louisiana and West Virgina are the only Southern states whose AQI was below 35.
-
The top 20 cities with poor AQI were all located in the Sun Belt states.
Via HouseFresh.