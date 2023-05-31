Popular
The Best US Cities To Raise A Family In, Mapped

The Best US Cities To Raise A Family In, Mapped
From air quality to high school graduation rate, some parts of America are better suited to families than others.
When it comes to where's best to raise a family, different people will have different criteria. From schools to healthcare, there's a lot to consider — but WalletHub has compiled a ranking that might help you decide where to settle down.

Comparing more than 180 US cities on wide-ranging factors — such as air quality, cost of living and high school graduation rate — WalletHub scored and ranked America's best locations for bringing up kids.


Source: WalletHub

Top Three Cities

  1. Fremont, California, takes first place as the best US city to raise a family in. Ranking first overall for both socioeconomics and education and childcare, Fremont scored 73.71 out of a possible 100 points.

  2. In second is Overland Park in Kansas, where residents enjoy the highest affordability of among cities studied. The city also boasts the third-best socioeconomics ranking.

  3. Third place goes to another Californian spot: Irvine. This city scored highest overall for safety, and has the third-best education and childcare, according to the study.


While you're here, why not check out the best and worst US states for raising a family?



Via SmartAsset.

[Image credit: Hillshire Farm]

Comments

