The Best US Cities To Raise A Family In, Mapped

When it comes to where's best to raise a family, different people will have different criteria. From schools to healthcare, there's a lot to consider — but WalletHub has compiled a ranking that might help you decide where to settle down.

Comparing more than 180 US cities on wide-ranging factors — such as air quality, cost of living and high school graduation rate — WalletHub scored and ranked America's best locations for bringing up kids.

Top Three Cities

Fremont, California, takes first place as the best US city to raise a family in. Ranking first overall for both socioeconomics and education and childcare, Fremont scored 73.71 out of a possible 100 points. In second is Overland Park in Kansas, where residents enjoy the highest affordability of among cities studied. The city also boasts the third-best socioeconomics ranking. Third place goes to another Californian spot: Irvine. This city scored highest overall for safety, and has the third-best education and childcare, according to the study.

