The Worst And Best US States For Saving Money

Saving money could be challenging even before record inflation swept the US, but now, in a cost of living crisis, some people have even less to put away after their day-to-day expenses are accounted for. What's more, research by Forbes Advisor suggests the state you live in can impact how much you've got in the piggy bank, too.

Forbes Advisor compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia — across four categories: income and debt, cost of living, taxes and housing — to find out where in America you'll have the hardest and easiest time saving up.

Key Findings:

Overall, the most difficult state to save in is Hawaii, thanks to high living costs and a high debt-to-income ratio. Following behind is California, Maryland, New York and New Jersey, in that order.

Of the top ten states where it's trickiest to save, more than half are located in the Northeast. Six of the ten states on the list have median household incomes over $80,000.

Affordability and a low debt-to-income ratio means people living in North Dakota will struggle the least of all Americans to put money away.

When it comes to the states where it's easy to save money, the Midwest dominates the top ten list with seven spots.

Via Forbes Advisor.

[Image credit: Mathieu Turle]