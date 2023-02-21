The Best And Worst Cities When It Comes To Changes In Air Quality Over The Past Few Years, Mapped

Using data from the World Air Quality Index, Danny Ashton mapped places around the world where pollution levels have increased and decreased over the last four years. HouseFresh compared PM2.5 levels — which are fine inhalable particles whose diameter are smaller than 2.5 micrometers — for the first nine months of 2019 and 2022.

This Air Quality Index, or AQI, was converted into a microgram per cubic meter air, or µg/m3, value using an AirNow formula. Saying that PM2.5 particles are everywhere would be an understatement. In England, wood burners are being phased out because they contribute to PM2.5 pollution and studies have shown that prolonged PM2.5 exposure might be a big reason for people losing their sense of smell. Here's how things air quality has has changed over the world since 2019.

Key Takeaways

Since 2019, Dammam (Saudi Arabia) has seen an unprecedented change in PM2.5 levels, which have more than doubled since in 2022, followed by Dubai (+50.2 change in PM2.5 µg/m3 since 2019), Oaxaca (+37.6) and Lahore (+33.5).

Ulan Bator in Mongolia has seen the best negative change in PM2.5 (µg/m3) levels with a -23.4 point change.

Zurich (Switzerland), Perth (Australia), Richards Bay (South Africa), Hobart (Australia) and Reykjavík (Iceland) had some of the lowest levels of PM2.5 (µg/m3) levels; all are 3.5 points and under.

In the US, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Atlanta and Fresno had some of the highest PM2.5 (µg/m3) levels in 2022, while the air quality in cities like Omaha, Raleigh, Denver and Providence seems to have gotten better over the last few years.

Click to enlarge image

Via HouseFresh.