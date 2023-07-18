where to settle
America's Best And Worst Cities For First-Time Homebuyers, Mapped
With house prices soaring across the US, the prospect of buying your first home right now is daunting at best and, for some, downright impossible.
A previous study we covered focused on America's most affordable cities to buy a home in — but things are different for first-time homebuyers, and affordability isn't the only factor that matters when it comes to settling down.
To find out which areas are most and least favorable to first-time homebuyers, WalletHub compared 300 US cities on 22 different metrics across affordability, real estate market and quality of life.
Key Findings:
-
The country's five highest-ranked cities for first-time homebuyers are all in Florida: Palm Bay, Cape Coral, Tampa, Port St. Lucie and Orlando.
-
Of the five worst cities, four are in California: Berkeley, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
-
America's best city for first-time homebuyers, Palm Bay, ranks third-best overall for both real estate market and quality of life.
-
Berkeley, the least favorable city of those studied, ranks worst in the US for affordability.
Via WalletHub.
[Image credit: cottonbro studio]