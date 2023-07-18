America's Best And Worst Cities For First-Time Homebuyers, Mapped

With house prices soaring across the US, the prospect of buying your first home right now is daunting at best and, for some, downright impossible.

A previous study we covered focused on America's most affordable cities to buy a home in — but things are different for first-time homebuyers, and affordability isn't the only factor that matters when it comes to settling down.

To find out which areas are most and least favorable to first-time homebuyers, WalletHub compared 300 US cities on 22 different metrics across affordability, real estate market and quality of life.

Key Findings:

The country's five highest-ranked cities for first-time homebuyers are all in Florida: Palm Bay , Cape Coral , Tampa , Port St. Lucie and Orlando .

Of the five worst cities, four are in California: Berkeley , Santa Monica , Santa Barbara and Los Angeles .

America's best city for first-time homebuyers, Palm Bay , ranks third-best overall for both real estate market and quality of life.

Berkeley, the least favorable city of those studied, ranks worst in the US for affordability.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: cottonbro studio]