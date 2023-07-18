Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

where to settle

America's Best And Worst Cities For First-Time Homebuyers, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
America's Best And Worst Cities For First-Time Homebuyers, Mapped
Affordability isn't the only factor that matters when it comes to buying your first house.
·
·
·

With house prices soaring across the US, the prospect of buying your first home right now is daunting at best and, for some, downright impossible.

A previous study we covered focused on America's most affordable cities to buy a home in — but things are different for first-time homebuyers, and affordability isn't the only factor that matters when it comes to settling down.

To find out which areas are most and least favorable to first-time homebuyers, WalletHub compared 300 US cities on 22 different metrics across affordability, real estate market and quality of life.


Key Findings:

  • The country's five highest-ranked cities for first-time homebuyers are all in Florida: Palm Bay, Cape Coral, Tampa, Port St. Lucie and Orlando.

  • Of the five worst cities, four are in California: Berkeley, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

  • America's best city for first-time homebuyers, Palm Bay, ranks third-best overall for both real estate market and quality of life.

  • Berkeley, the least favorable city of those studied, ranks worst in the US for affordability.


Source: WalletHub


Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: cottonbro studio]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories