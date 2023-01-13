The Average Internship Pay In Every State And By Industry, Mapped

Internships offer prospective workers a foot in the door. They're opportunities geared towards new entrants in the job market but expect the same output of work as experienced workers and often pay less than industry standards.

Matt Pelkey analyzed internship statistics in America, across 100 industries, to see which ones offered their workers the best compensation. Internship jobs listings were found on Chegg and remunerations were cross-checked using Zippia data.

Key Takeaways

Interns in Washington, California and Connecticut are the highest compensated interns in the US and the only ones who make more than $20 per hour.

Unpaid internships are the least common in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, and Nevada, where less than five percent of the internships offered were without pay.

Tech and finance internships paid the most, whereas finance and retain internships had the highest share of unpaid gigs.

Via CashNetUSA.