The Actors That Americans Find Hardest To Understand, Visualized

There have been a slew of articles this week about how much Gen Z loves subtitles. Maybe some do, and there was definitely an outpouring of appreciative tweets from people who watched "Stranger Things" with captions and were privy to such subtitles as "[eldritch gurgling]" and "[wet writhing]" to describe different sound effects.

But saying that means Gen Z is absolutely enamored of subtitles in and of themselves is an erroneous conclusion to draw simply from the usage of subtitles. What could be going on is that because of the complex soundscapes in certain movies, actors with unfamiliar accents or even just fast-paced dialogue can be hard to understand.

Preply gathered data on how people that use subtitles — who they are and why they opt in to create an array of infographics and visualizations that break it all down. Here's what they found.

Who's Using Subtitles, When They Use Them And Why

Preply found that younger generations are increasingly relying on subtitles when they watch movies or TV: 35 percent of baby boomers said they use subtitles, 70 percent of Gen Z does.

People also gave reasons for using subtitles that ranged from muddled audio to wanting to stay focused on the screen. Though there are downsides — subtitles can be distracting, and people worry about missing visuals on-screen while they're reading them — they seem to help people understand plot lines better and keep viewers focused.

Subtitles are also useful for the not-unsubstantial amount of people watching movies or TV in public places:

The Actors And Accents Americans Find Hardest To Understand

The survey also asked which specific shows, actors and accents people found most difficult to understand, which yielded some interesting results.

Overall it seems that Americans find the Scottish accent most challenging to comprehend. The wealth of shows in which actors speak in different UK-based accents suggests that Americans have a particularly hard time with that region overall.







Methodology:

Preply gathered 1,265 Americans' responses to a survey that they sent out in May 2022 this year about people's use and opinions of subtitles. The respondent breakdown:

49% men

48% women

3% nonbinary or preferred not to state their gender

16% baby boomers

22% Gen X

46% Millennials

16% Gen Z

Read more at Preply.