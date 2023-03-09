GO BIG, OR GO HOME
Fifteen US Cities With The Highest GDP, Mapped
As of 2021 the American GDP was hovering above $23 trillion. Most of the economic output, a good 90 percent, comes from just 15 metro areas, which can be classified as America's economic hubs. Raul Amoros, Avery Koop and Joyce Ma mapped these locations to see how they stacked up against each other.
Key Takeaways
-
Only two American metro areas have a GDP that's north of $1 billion: the New York-Newark-Jersey City (NY-NJ-PA) and the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (CA) area.
-
Among America's 384 metro areas, some of the smallest ones are in Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, Idaho and Washington, and have GDP's lower than $3.65 million, each.
-
In 2022 the SF Bay Area led cities among GDP growth with 4.8 percent, followed by Austin (4.3 percent), Seattle (3.5 percent) and Raleigh-Durham (3.4 percent).
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.