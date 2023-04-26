Popular
US Colleges With The Biggest Vocabularies, Ranked

Adwait
US Colleges With The Biggest Vocabularies, Ranked
A look at which college newspapers like to show off their knowledge of the language the most.
The folks at WordTips dug through student newspapers from schools in the US, UK, Canada and Australia to see which ones used the most number of unique words. They further sampled 1,000 words from numerous college outlets and determined how many unique words were used per 1,000 words by each. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways:

  • In the US, Bryn Mawr College and Haverford College led with 418 unique words per 1,000, along with 15 other colleges that used more than 400 unique words per 1,000.

  • Overall, the UK's University of St. Andrews used the most number of unique words, with 434 per 1,000 used.


highest vocabulary used usa colllege newspaper ranked




Via WordTips.

[Photo by Naassom Azevedo on Unsplash]

