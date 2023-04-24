American States That Consume The Most Wine, Visualized

We've shown you which US states consume the most beer, but now it's time to show where all the winos live.

Vine Pair mapped out the states that love wine the most by looking at their total volume (gallons consumed) and per capita intake.

Key Takeaways:

California, naturally, drinks the most by volume (they have the most residents, makes sense) and also accounts for 81 percent of all wine produced in the US. The other most populated states all consume the most gallons: Florida, Texas, New York, Illinois.

But per capita? DC crushes every state in the union! Crushes them like a grape. New Hampshire, with the help of some loose regulations on booze taxes, is number two on the list.

There are 3,000 vineyards in America, and we're the number one importer of wine in the world. We spend $5.9 billion on wine every year, and we drink a billion gallons of it annually.

Via VinePair.