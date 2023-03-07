The Richest People In Africa, Ranked

Africa is home to 19 billionaires — worth a combined $82 billion — and while that may sound like a lot, it's actually a pretty low figure compared to other regions around the world. The number of mega-rich people living on the continent is growing, though, and Africa's total private wealth is expected to increase by 30 percent over the next ten years.

Using Forbes's ranking of Africa's richest individuals, Visual Capitalist charted the continent's wealthiest billionaires, as of January 2023.

The richest individual in Africa is Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote — who, with a net worth of $13.5 billion, is the richest Black man in the world and also the 86th wealthiest person worldwide.

In second place is South African businessman Johann Rupert and his family, who are worth a total of $10.7 billion. Africa's third wealthiest billionaire is another South African, Nicky Oppenheimer (and family), who made his $8.4 billion fortune in metals and mining.

Via Visual Capitalist.