The Richest Women Sports Stars From Every State, Mapped

No matter what the sport is, or if they played in college, the pros or the Olympics, women have never been more popular and successful in sports than right now. Hell, the women's US National Soccer team has outperformed the men's team for decades at this point. US women have dominated around the globe, and in honor of International Women's Day this week (March 8 every year) Oddspedia mapped each state's top earning athletes.

Surprising no one, Serena Williams, who was born in Saginaw, Michigan, is at the top of the list with a quarter of a billion dollars; in total earnings from being the GOAT in tennis. Her sister Venus, who was born in Lynwood, California, is third and not too far with total earnings that total around $95 million. Retired gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner came in second, with an estimated net worth of $100 million.

We were surprised to see that one of the best basketball players ever — she's the only WNBA player to make the 50-40-90 list — Elena Delle Donne, only makes a few hundred thousand dollars salary-wise, meaning she probably makes more money off the court with promotions and sponsorships than on it. Among athletes who pivoted their career, Gina Carano, a former MMA athlete who transitioned to becoming an actress with Steven Soderbergh's "Haywire" and Disney's "The Mandalorian" was Texas's highest earner with an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Via Oddspedia.