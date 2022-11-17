The Populations That Most Feel Their Country Is On The Wrong Track, Visualized

A recent survey by Morning Consult Political Intelligence asked different global populations whether they thought their country was on the "right" or "wrong" track. Visual Capitalist visualized the findings to illustrate which populations feel most negatively about the direction their country is going in.

Click image to enlarge

The Polish population is the most concerned about their country's trajectory, with 86 percent of respondents saying they feel Poland is on the wrong track.

In second is the United Kingdom, with 83 percent of people expressing negative opinions about where Britain is going.

Belgium and Spain are tied for third place — 81 percent of respondents from both countries are unhappy with the direction they're headed in.

Via Visual Capitalist.