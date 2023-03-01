Political Division On Social Media Platforms, Visualized

Many Americans rely on social media for their news (and misinformation), but what influence do people's political orientations have on which of the major platforms they use?

Based on their own survey of 7,400 US adults, Statista visualized the share of Americans that use each of the major social media networks, by self-reported political leaning.

As far as Statista's survey shows, there are no major disparities between any of the platforms; a similar share of left-wing, centrist and right-leaning Americans report using each.

The results do reveal, however, that centrists prefer Facebook over any other social media site — 80 percent use it, while just 52 percent visit Instagram, the second-most popular platform for centrists.

Of all the social networks, Instagram and TikTok have the most equal share of left- and right-leaning users, while Twitter and LinkedIn are slightly more popular with those on the right. The majority of Reddit users surveyed — 25 percent — are left-leaning individuals.

Via Statista.