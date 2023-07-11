People's Feelings About AI In The Workplace, Visualized

Artificial intelligence has touched and transformed nearly every aspect of our lives in recent years, not least our jobs and the way we do them. The emergence of AI tools like ChatGPT sparked panic about the possibility of being replaced by robots — perhaps fairly, given that almost half of US jobs could be eliminated by AI in the next 20 years — but how do workers feel about the tech now that the hype has died down a little?

Using a recent survey by Boston Consulting Group, Visual Capitalist charted how people's sentiments towards AI in the workplace have changed over the past five years.

The most drastic shift in sentiment concerns optimism, with 52 percent of respondents feeling optimistic about AI's influence at work, up 17 percent from 2018. Curiosity, on the other hand, remains pretty much unchanged at around 60 percent.

Digging a little deeper, however, reveals that workers at different levels of seniority have diverging views about the technology. For example, while 39 percent of frontline employees feel concerned about AI's impact on their jobs, just 22 percent of leaders share the same feeling.

And whether people feel positive or worried about AI, an overwhelming majority believe the tech will have a significant impact in some way; 86 percent of those surveyed said they think they'll need training to keep up with the change.

Click image to enlarge

Via Visual Capitalist.