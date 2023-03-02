oscar economics
The 2023 Oscars, In Numbers
With the 2023 Oscars fast approaching, WalletHub crunched the numbers on the upcoming ceremony. From the longest Best Picture nominee to the most expensive jewellery worn at the event, this is the 95th Academy Awards by the numbers.
Key facts and figures:
The total cost of the Oscars ceremony is $56.8 million.
The outfit of an A-list actress attending the Oscars will cost $10 million, on average.
Just 28 percent of this year’s nominees are women — the lowest figure in four years.
The Academy is shelling out $24,700 on its 50,000-square-foot red carpet.
A 30-second ad shown during the Oscars costs a whopping $1.95 million — but that's still 72 percent cheaper than showing it during the Super Bowl.
Via WalletHub.