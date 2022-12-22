When Americans Open Their Christmas Presents, Visualized

There's only three more sleeps until we can all wake up and exchange Christmas gifts around the tree — that is, if you're one of the majority that opens their presents on the big day.

According to a survey by Statista, Christmas comes early for as many as 18 percent of Americans, who unwrap their presents the night before.

Thirty-one percent of US adults surveyed open gifts first thing on Christmas day, while 16 percent wait until after breakfast.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Clint Patterson]