Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

after breakfast gang unite

When Americans Open Their Christmas Presents, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
When Americans Open Their Christmas Presents, Visualized
A surprising number of people unwrap their gifts before Christmas day.
· 6.5k reads
1

There's only three more sleeps until we can all wake up and exchange Christmas gifts around the tree — that is, if you're one of the majority that opens their presents on the big day.

According to a survey by Statista, Christmas comes early for as many as 18 percent of Americans, who unwrap their presents the night before.

Thirty-one percent of US adults surveyed open gifts first thing on Christmas day, while 16 percent wait until after breakfast.


Infographic: Christmas Comes Early for 1 in 5 American Families | Statista



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Clint Patterson]

Comments

  1. Don Adriano 1 day ago

    🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!

    You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars. Open the link, make your choice and apply now while there are still seats available. See you there!
    https://crst.co/HrrfN

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories