after breakfast gang unite
When Americans Open Their Christmas Presents, Visualized
There's only three more sleeps until we can all wake up and exchange Christmas gifts around the tree — that is, if you're one of the majority that opens their presents on the big day.
According to a survey by Statista, Christmas comes early for as many as 18 percent of Americans, who unwrap their presents the night before.
Thirty-one percent of US adults surveyed open gifts first thing on Christmas day, while 16 percent wait until after breakfast.
Via Statista.
[Image credit: Clint Patterson]
