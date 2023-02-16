This Map Illustrates The Sheer Number Of Oil And Gas Spills Across The US Since 2010

The devastating train derailment and subsequent toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, this month has reignited conversations about the human and environmental impacts of pollution across America and worldwide.

To illustrate just how many oil and gas spills the US has seen in the last decade or so, UN Advisor Sophia Kianni shared a striking graphic from ArcGIS that maps the type and volume of every spill event since 2010.

The map shows the different types of oil (crude oil, refined petroleum product, highly volatile liquid, CO2) and gas (natural gas, propane gas, other gas) spills, differentiated by color, as well as the scale of each — larger the circle, the bigger the spill.

🚨 This map shows the massive number of oil and gas pipeline spills across the United States 🧵 pic.twitter.com/I5mxTS4Nac — Sophia Kianni (@SophiaKianni) February 15, 2023

The majority of the US' biggest spills have been transmission spills of natural gas, while most of the oil spills across the country have released highly volatile liquids like ethane, butane or propane into the environment.

