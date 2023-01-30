Popular
Your Odds Of Dying From Various Accidents, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
In the US, you're more likely to die from a bee sting than win the Powerball jackpot.
Many of the deaths that occur in the US every year are accidental, but some accidents are more likely to kill you than others.

Using National Safety Council data, Visual Capitalist visualized an American's chances of dying from various accidents.

The lifetime odds were calculated by dividing the one-year odds of death by the life expectancy of a person born in 2020 (77 years). Happy reading!


The most common type of accidental death is a motor vehicle accident, with a one in 101 chance of dying. The accident that's second-most likely to kill you is a complication of medical and surgical care (one in 798).

The odds of drowning to death in a swimming pool (one in 5,782) are a lot higher than those of drowning anywhere else (one in 10,386).

Higher than your odds of drowning, though, are your chances of being killed by accidental firearm discharge. While accidental shootings make up just one percent of America's total gun-related deaths, (one in 7,998,) the odds are still worth thinking about.



Via Marcus Lu/Visual Capitalist.

