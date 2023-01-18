The Number Of Endangered Species In Each State, Mapped

Redditor Malcolm Tunnell aka malxredleader mapped out America's most endangered species using data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The list classifies organisms by their risk of global extinction and are categorized as endangered or critically endangered.

Their data, which is compiled from citizen journalism projects, governmental surveys and other sources includes fungi, animals and plants species found on land and in water.

Via Reddit.

This interactive map expands on the data and lists the number of endangered species found in each state.