The Number Of Endangered Species In Each State, Mapped

California and Florida are in the lead while the other states are playing catch up.
Redditor Malcolm Tunnell aka malxredleader mapped out America's most endangered species using data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The list classifies organisms by their risk of global extinction and are categorized as endangered or critically endangered.

Their data, which is compiled from citizen journalism projects, governmental surveys and other sources includes fungi, animals and plants species found on land and in water.


usa map most endangered species by state malcolm tunnell

Via Reddit.


This interactive map expands on the data and lists the number of endangered species found in each state.


