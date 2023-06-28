How To Win An NBA Championship, Visualized

We here at Digg love data visualizations, and we love basketball. We'd argue the NBA is the best pro sports league because of its stars, the drip, the memes, the consistency of the winners and the manic nature of its off-season and trade deadline.

But only one team gets to win the title every year, and most fanbases have never seen their team win, ever (us Knicks fans included). It's exceedingly rare for a bad team to go from the worst to first like in the NFL, and basketball doesn't rely on the same degree of randomness that a hot pitcher or hot goalie in carries in baseball or hockey. It's dominated by the best superstars, which often come in dynastic runs.

So what does it take to win the NBA Finals? We've boiled it down to a few basic ingredients, which should be the blueprint for every front office from here on out. It's very simple if you remove all the nonsense and noise, and get down to the data.

Here is what your team needs in order to win it all.

Ingredient One: An MVP

You need one of the five best, if not absolute best, players in the league on your roster in order to win the Larry O'Brien trophy in June. Thirty-nine of the last 43 (or 90 percent) champions have had an MVP winner on their roster. Here's the proof:

List of NBA Champions From The Past Few Decades

@Jaredrossking preview of my next data visualization project I'm working on, keep your eyes peeled for a mind blowing, earth shattering article coming from me soon pic.twitter.com/hGx1TwJjaC — Jared Russo (@jaredrusso) June 27, 2023

List of NBA MVPs From The Past Few Decades

The Three Most Recent MVPs

The regular season is over.



Here’s every stat you need to know about the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/O0V0KDbGuH — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2022

The only teams to not have an MVP on their roster when they won the championship were the Detroit Pistons — all three times ('89, '90, '04) they ever won the title — and the Toronto Raptors, when they won in 2019. That's it.

In fact, here is the list of the players you essentially needed among the past generation of winners, and if you didn't have any of these guys you were not winning it all. These were the best players on title teams:

2012: LeBron James

2013: LeBron James

2014: Kawhi Leonard

2015: Steph Curry

2016: LeBron James

2017: Steph Curry

2018: Steph Curry

2019: Kawhi Leonard

2020: LeBron James

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo

2022: Steph Curry

2023: Nikola Jokic

They're all multiple time MVP winners, except Kawhi, but he has two Finals MVPs and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. That's only five guys over more than a decade of basketball! If your team doesn't have someone on that level, surrounded by a competitive and healthy roster, then forget it; you simply cannot seriously contend or compete without a small handful of the most impactful guys.

Ingredient Two: A Top Five Offense Or Defense

In addition to those high-level, game-changing players, you also need a ridiculously stacked roster of All-Stars, explosive offensive weapons and defensive stalwarts. Redditor CarBallAlex showed the last 40 years of offensive and defensive ratings, and how exceedingly rare it was to win without being top five in either of those categories.

Ingredient Three: Luck

We'd much rather have the first two, but you do need a little bit of magic to seal the deal. Many teams have had the best roster or best player and have still come up short because of injuries — maybe the biggest decider of who wins and loses in all of sports.

Then there's the salary cap to contend with; who you spend money on and how much can be gravely important in team-building. You need luck in the NBA draft lottery, which uses ping-pong balls to determine who drafts where. You also need luck in drafting players, since identifying talent is a total crapshoot (MVP Nikola Jokic was selected 41st overall during a Taco Bell commercial).

Winning in a small market city can be especially hard, because free agents don't tend to choose to live in places like Oklahoma City or Memphis. That makes the accomplishments of recent winners like the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets even more special because they had tremendous luck in the draft selecting a multiple time MVP winner, building a top defensive and offensive team around them and winning it all.

So as free agency approaches, just remember that most teams are already out of the running. They might still want to sell tickets and jerseys and turn a profit, but they can't seriously make a run in the postseason. All of their free agency moves are just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, season after season. It's fun to talk about, and interesting to watch from afar, but at most four teams each season can seriously think about winning the NBA championship, and the more we all come to terms with that the better off we'll be in how we discuss and analyze the NBA moving forward.

Sources:

Felix Richter, Statista

Statmuse via Twitter

Eddie Bitar, Fadeaway World

u/CarBallAlex via Reddit

Image: YouTube